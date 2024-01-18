Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    The Alabama National Guard Welcomes A New TAG [Image 4 of 9]

    The Alabama National Guard Welcomes A New TAG

    MONTGOMERY, AL, UNITED STATES

    01.05.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jaccob Hearn 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Alabama National Guard

    Outgoing Alabama National Guard Adjutant General (TAG) Maj. Gen. Sheryl Gordon is pinned by Brig. Gen. David Pritchett the incoming TAG in Montgomery, Ala. on Jan. 5, 2024. (Alabama National Guard Photo by Staff Sgt. Jaccob Hearn)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.05.2024
    Date Posted: 01.24.2024 11:14
    Photo ID: 8208340
    VIRIN: 240105-A-AB787-2963
    Resolution: 8192x5464
    Size: 29.94 MB
    Location: MONTGOMERY, AL, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Alabama National Guard Welcomes A New TAG [Image 9 of 9], by SSG Jaccob Hearn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    The Alabama National Guard Welcomes A New TAG
    The Alabama National Guard Welcomes A New TAG
    The Alabama National Guard Welcomes A New TAG
    The Alabama National Guard Welcomes A New TAG
    The Alabama National Guard Welcomes A New TAG
    The Alabama National Guard Welcomes A New TAG
    The Alabama National Guard Welcomes A New TAG
    The Alabama National Guard Welcomes A New TAG
    The Alabama National Guard Welcomes A New TAG

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Adjutant General
    Honor Guard
    Alabama National Guard
    GuardItAl

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT