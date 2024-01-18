The Alabama National Guard Welcomes A New TAG

Brig. Gen. David Pritchett incoming Alabama National Guard adjutant general holds the colors during a change of command ceremony in Montgomery, Ala. on Jan. 5, 2024. (Alabama National Guard Photo by Staff Sgt. Jaccob Hearn).
