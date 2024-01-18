A member of the Alabama National Guard Honor Guard stands at attention during the Posting of the Colors for the Alabama National Guard Adjutant General Change-of-Command Ceremony in Montgomery, Ala. on Jan. 5, 2024. (Alabama National Guard Photo by Staff Sgt. Jaccob Hearn).

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.05.2024 Date Posted: 01.24.2024 11:14 Photo ID: 8208339 VIRIN: 240105-A-AB787-7823 Resolution: 6977x4072 Size: 15.36 MB Location: MONTGOMERY, AL, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, The Alabama National Guard Welcomes A New TAG [Image 9 of 9], by SSG Jaccob Hearn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.