Maj. Gen. Sheryl Gordon, outgoing Alabama National Guard adjutant general welcomes Brig. Gen. David Pritchett to his new position as Alabama National Guard Adjutant General in Montgomery, Ala. on Jan. 5, 2024. (Alabama National Guard Photo by Staff Sgt. Jaccob Hearn).
|Date Taken:
|01.05.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.24.2024 11:14
|Photo ID:
|8208347
|VIRIN:
|240105-A-AB787-7755
|Resolution:
|7122x5464
|Size:
|23.68 MB
|Location:
|MONTGOMERY, AL, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, The Alabama National Guard Welcomes A New TAG [Image 9 of 9], by SSG Jaccob Hearn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
