Maj. Gen. Sheryl Gordon, outgoing Alabama National Guard adjutant general sits with CMSgt David Bullard Alabama National Guard command senior enlisted leader during a change of command ceremony in Montgomery, Ala. on Jan. 5, 2024. (Alabama National Guard Photo by Staff Sgt. Jaccob Hearn).
|Date Taken:
|01.05.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.24.2024 11:14
|Photo ID:
|8208348
|VIRIN:
|240105-A-AB787-2512
|Resolution:
|6038x5464
|Size:
|17.05 MB
|Location:
|MONTGOMERY, AL, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, The Alabama National Guard Welcomes A New TAG [Image 9 of 9], by SSG Jaccob Hearn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
