Date Taken: 01.05.2024 Date Posted: 01.24.2024 11:14 Photo ID: 8208348 VIRIN: 240105-A-AB787-2512 Resolution: 6038x5464 Size: 17.05 MB Location: MONTGOMERY, AL, US

Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, The Alabama National Guard Welcomes A New TAG [Image 9 of 9], by SSG Jaccob Hearn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.