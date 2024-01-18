Vanguard “When Others Cannot” Change of Responsibility F

FORT GEORGE G. MEADE, Md. – Command Sgt. Maj. Jermaine Ocean (center), the senior enlisted leader and ‘keeper of the colors’ for the 781st Military Intelligence Battalion (Cyber), following his assumption of duties during his change of responsibility ceremony, at the post theater January 23.

