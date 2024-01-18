Vanguard “When Others Cannot” Change of Responsibility

FORT GEORGE G. MEADE, Md. – Soldiers, Family, and friends of the 781st Military Intelligence Battalion (Vanguard), 780th MI Brigade (Cyber), bid farewell to Command Sgt. Maj. Joseph P. Daniel, the battalion’s departing senior enlisted leader and ‘keeper of the colors’, and welcomed Command Sgt. Maj. K. Jermaine Ocean, in a change of responsibility ceremony hosted by Lt. Col. Donald E. Sedivy, the battalion commander, at the post theater, January 23.



Normally the timing of a battalion command team’s arrival is offset; however, they both arrived to the battalion at approximately the same time, in June 2022, and Daniel assumed responsibilities as the command sergeant major (CSM) mere minutes after Sedivy assumed command in a combined ceremony in what the two agreed was best in name of “simplicity and efficiency.”



“As I’ve come to know CSM Daniel, and reflecting on this small act of graciousness, it perfectly encapsulates the essence of CSM Daniel,” said Sedivy. “Humility, deliberateness, and care for the unit and its Soldiers and Civilians above all else.”



Daniel, who comes from an infantry and electronic warfare background, previously served as the senior enlisted electronic warfare (EW) manager with the Human Resources Command Cyber Branch and served as the Cyber Electromagnetic Activities sergeant major while assigned to U.S. Army Europe and Africa in Wiesbaden, Germany.



Among his many accomplishments in the past 20 months, Sedivy highlighted that Daniel was instrumental in the development and execution of the Vanguard Academy, a two-day training program for junior NCOs to arm them with the tools and mentorship to be effective small unit leaders; and assisting in the transition of the battalion to the operational control the Cyber Mission Force.



Daniel's next assignment is not far; he will assume the duties as the 780th MI Brigade’s senior enlisted leader in a couple months.



In addition to thanking Soldiers, Family, and friends, past and present, Daniel stated he was humbled by their “professionalism and dedication” that not only surpassed his expectations but set standards across the Cyber National Mission Force, Army Cyber Command (ARCYBER), Cyber Command, and the Army.



“They spend long hours countering our adversaries and your hard work does not go unnoticed,” said Daniel. “You are on the forefront of operations as you continue to develop our weapon systems and make significant advancements to the mission.”



CSM Ocean recently served as the senior enlisted leader (SEL) of ARCYBER G3/5/7, SEL of the Joint Force Headquarters-Cyber (ARCYBER), and the Noncommissioned Officer in Charge (NCOIC) of the 400 Cyber Protection Team.



“He’s a former drill sergeant, team NCOIC, and first sergeant who cares deeply about people and driving toward outcomes,” said Sedivy. “I look forward to you taking the Vanguard to new heights and to do things ‘When Others Cannot.’”



In his closing remarks Ocean quoted Theodore Roosevelt Jr. who once said, “people don’t care how much you know, until they know how much you care.”



“With the many different jobs, positions, and work roles within this organization, my main focus is to take care of the real priority…the people,” said Ocean. “I will not promise to always get it right. I will not promise you to always have the right answers; however, I do promise to always give you all I have to give. I do promise to always make decisions that I think best for the Soldiers and Civilians of the 781st MI Battalion, and I charge each of you to hold me accountable for those promises.”



“With that…781st…Let’s get it! ‘When Others Cannot’ Vanguard 7 signing on.”

