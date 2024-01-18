Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Vanguard “When Others Cannot” Change of Responsibility B [Image 2 of 6]

    Vanguard “When Others Cannot” Change of Responsibility B

    FORT MEADE, MD, UNITED STATES

    01.23.2024

    Photo by Steven Stover 

    780th Military Intelligence Brigade (Cyber)

    FORT GEORGE G. MEADE, Md. – Soldiers, Family, and friends of the 781st Military Intelligence Battalion (Vanguard), 780th MI Brigade (Cyber), bid farewell to Command Sgt. Maj. Joseph P. Daniel, the battalion’s departing senior enlisted leader and ‘keeper of the colors’, and welcomed Command Sgt. Maj. K. Jermaine Ocean, in a change of responsibility ceremony hosted by Lt. Col. Donald E. Sedivy, the battalion commander, at the post theater, January 23.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.23.2024
    Date Posted: 01.23.2024 18:18
    Photo ID: 8207746
    VIRIN: 240123-O-PX639-3977
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 8.68 MB
    Location: FORT MEADE, MD, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Vanguard “When Others Cannot” Change of Responsibility B [Image 6 of 6], by Steven Stover, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Vanguard “When Others Cannot” Change of Responsibility 01
    Vanguard “When Others Cannot” Change of Responsibility B
    Vanguard “When Others Cannot” Change of Responsibility C
    Vanguard “When Others Cannot” Change of Responsibility D
    Vanguard “When Others Cannot” Change of Responsibility E
    Vanguard “When Others Cannot” Change of Responsibility F

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Vanguard &ldquo;When Others Cannot&rdquo; Change of Responsibility

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Cyber
    Change of Responsibility

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT