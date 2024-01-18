Vanguard “When Others Cannot” Change of Responsibility B

FORT GEORGE G. MEADE, Md. – Soldiers, Family, and friends of the 781st Military Intelligence Battalion (Vanguard), 780th MI Brigade (Cyber), bid farewell to Command Sgt. Maj. Joseph P. Daniel, the battalion’s departing senior enlisted leader and ‘keeper of the colors’, and welcomed Command Sgt. Maj. K. Jermaine Ocean, in a change of responsibility ceremony hosted by Lt. Col. Donald E. Sedivy, the battalion commander, at the post theater, January 23.
|Date Taken:
|01.23.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.23.2024 18:18
|Photo ID:
|8207746
|VIRIN:
|240123-O-PX639-3977
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|8.68 MB
|Location:
|FORT MEADE, MD, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
Vanguard “When Others Cannot” Change of Responsibility
