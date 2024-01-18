Vanguard “When Others Cannot” Change of Responsibility 01

FORT GEORGE G. MEADE, Md. – Lt. Col. Donald Sedivy, commander of the 781st Military Intelligence Battalion (Cyber) (left), Command Sgt. Maj. Joseph Daniel (center), the battalion’s departing senior enlisted leader, and Command Sgt. Maj. Jermaine Ocean (right), the incoming senior enlisted leader, before the battalion’s change of responsibility ceremony at the post theater, January 23.

