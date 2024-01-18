Vanguard “When Others Cannot” Change of Responsibility E

FORT GEORGE G. MEADE, Md. – Command Sgt. Maj. Jermaine Ocean is the new senior enlisted leader for the 781st Military Intelligence Battalion (Cyber) and assumed responsibility as the ‘keeper of the colors’ from Lt. Col. Donald Sedivy, the battalion commander, during a change of responsibility ceremony at the post theater, January 23.
|01.23.2024
|01.23.2024 18:18
|8207750
|240123-O-PX639-9520
|4480x6720
|11.64 MB
|FORT MEADE, MD, US
|2
|0
Vanguard “When Others Cannot” Change of Responsibility
