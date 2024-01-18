FORT GEORGE G. MEADE, Md. – Command Sgt. Maj. Joseph Daniel, the departing senior enlisted leader and ‘keeper of the colors’ for the 781st Military Intelligence Battalion (Cyber), accepts the battalion colors for the last time, from the event NCOIC, 1st Sgt. Justin Getzandanner, during a change of responsibility ceremony at the post theater, January 23.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.23.2024 Date Posted: 01.23.2024 18:18 Photo ID: 8207747 VIRIN: 240123-O-PX639-3496 Resolution: 4480x6720 Size: 11.08 MB Location: FORT MEADE, MD, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Vanguard “When Others Cannot” Change of Responsibility C [Image 6 of 6], by Steven Stover, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.