    USS New York M4 and M9 Weapons Course [Image 8 of 13]

    USS New York M4 and M9 Weapons Course

    NORFOLK, UNITED STATES

    01.19.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jesse Turner 

    USS NEW YORK (LPD 21)

    240119-N-UF626-3711, LITTLE CREEK, VA – U.S. Navy Hospital Corpsman Tanner Cassady, from Raymore, Missouri stands by to provide medical care during a weapons qualification course on Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek Fort Story, Jan. 19, 2024. Cassady ensured immediate medical care was available in case of an injury during the high risk training evolution. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jesse Turner)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.19.2024
    Date Posted: 01.23.2024 12:12
    Photo ID: 8207082
    VIRIN: 240119-N-UF626-3711
    Resolution: 4863x3236
    Size: 4.94 MB
    Location: NORFOLK, US
    Hometown: RAYMORE, MO, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS New York M4 and M9 Weapons Course [Image 13 of 13], by PO2 Jesse Turner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

