USS New York M4 and M9 Weapons Course

240119-N-UF626-3711, LITTLE CREEK, VA – U.S. Navy Hospital Corpsman Tanner Cassady, from Raymore, Missouri stands by to provide medical care during a weapons qualification course on Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek Fort Story, Jan. 19, 2024. Cassady ensured immediate medical care was available in case of an injury during the high risk training evolution. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jesse Turner)

