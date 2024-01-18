240119-N-UF626-3899, LITTLE CREEK, VA – U.S. Navy Intelligence Specialist 1st Class Joseph Perry, a range safety officer assigned to the San Antonio class amphibious transport dock USS New York (LPD-21), observes a Sailor firing an M4A1 Carbine during a weapons qualification course on Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek Fort Story, Jan. 19, 2024. This course provided Sailors the opportunity to demonstrate proficiency with a variety of weapons. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jesse Turner)
|Date Taken:
|01.19.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.23.2024 12:12
|Photo ID:
|8207087
|VIRIN:
|240119-N-UF626-3899
|Resolution:
|5471x3640
|Size:
|10.93 MB
|Location:
|NORFOLK, US
|Hometown:
|BAINBRIDGE, GA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS New York M4 and M9 Weapons Course [Image 13 of 13], by PO2 Jesse Turner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT