Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS New York M4 and M9 Weapons Course [Image 12 of 13]

    USS New York M4 and M9 Weapons Course

    NORFOLK, UNITED STATES

    01.19.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jesse Turner 

    USS NEW YORK (LPD 21)

    240119-N-UF626-3629, LITTLE CREEK, VA – U.S. Navy Information Technician 2nd Class Romann Funderburk, from Baltimore, Maryland fires an M4A1 Carbine during a weapons qualification course on Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek Fort Story, Jan. 19, 2024. This course provided Sailors the opportunity to demonstrate proficiency with a variety of weapons. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jesse Turner)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.19.2024
    Date Posted: 01.23.2024 12:12
    Photo ID: 8207086
    VIRIN: 240119-N-UF626-3629
    Resolution: 5680x3779
    Size: 11.57 MB
    Location: NORFOLK, US
    Hometown: BALTIMORE, MD, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS New York M4 and M9 Weapons Course [Image 13 of 13], by PO2 Jesse Turner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    LPD21
    marksmanship
    training
    M4A1 carbine

