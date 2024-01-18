Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS New York M4 and M9 Weapons Course [Image 4 of 13]

    USS New York M4 and M9 Weapons Course

    NORFOLK, UNITED STATES

    01.19.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jesse Turner 

    USS NEW YORK (LPD 21)

    240119-N-UF626-3766, LITTLE CREEK, VA – U.S. Navy Information System Technician Robert Houston, a line coach assigned to the San Antonio class amphibious transport dock USS New York (LPD-21), fires an M9 pistol during a weapons qualification course on Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek Fort Story, Jan. 19, 2024. This course provided Sailors the opportunity to demonstrate proficiency with a variety of weapons. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jesse Turner)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.19.2024
    Date Posted: 01.23.2024 12:12
    Photo ID: 8207078
    VIRIN: 240119-N-UF626-3766
    Resolution: 5299x3526
    Size: 6.65 MB
    Location: NORFOLK, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS New York M4 and M9 Weapons Course [Image 13 of 13], by PO2 Jesse Turner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    small arms
    lpd21
    m9 pistol
    marksmanship
    training

