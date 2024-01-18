USS New York M4 and M9 Weapons Course

240119-N-UF626-3766, LITTLE CREEK, VA – U.S. Navy Information System Technician Robert Houston, a line coach assigned to the San Antonio class amphibious transport dock USS New York (LPD-21), fires an M9 pistol during a weapons qualification course on Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek Fort Story, Jan. 19, 2024. This course provided Sailors the opportunity to demonstrate proficiency with a variety of weapons. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jesse Turner)

