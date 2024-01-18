240119-N-UF626-3729, LITTLE CREEK, VA – U.S. Navy Lt. j.g. Thomas Paschal, the ordnance officer assigned to the San Antonio class amphibious transport dock USS New York (LPD-21), fires an M9 pistol during a weapons qualification course on Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek Fort Story, Jan. 19, 2024. This course provided Sailors the opportunity to demonstrate proficiency with a variety of weapons. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jesse Turner)
|Date Taken:
|01.19.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.23.2024 12:12
|Photo ID:
|8207080
|VIRIN:
|240119-N-UF626-3729
|Resolution:
|4464x2970
|Size:
|4.3 MB
|Location:
|NORFOLK, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS New York M4 and M9 Weapons Course [Image 13 of 13], by PO2 Jesse Turner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT