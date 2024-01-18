240119-N-UF626-3843, LITTLE CREEK, VA – U.S. Navy Machinery Repairman 2nd Class Morgan Hoerle, a repair division work center supervisor aboard the San Antonio class amphibious transport dock USS New York (LPD-21), fires an M4A1 Carbine during a weapons qualification course on Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek Fort Story, Jan. 19, 2024. This course provided Sailors the opportunity to demonstrate proficiency with a variety of weapons. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jesse Turner)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.19.2024 Date Posted: 01.23.2024 12:12 Photo ID: 8207079 VIRIN: 240119-N-UF626-3843 Resolution: 4516x3005 Size: 6.33 MB Location: NORFOLK, US Hometown: LEBANON, MO, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS New York M4 and M9 Weapons Course [Image 13 of 13], by PO2 Jesse Turner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.