U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 23rd Wing, receive a brief after a simulated scenario during Tactical Casualty Combat Care training at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, Jan. 19, 2024. The TCCC trainers use the acronym “MARCH” (massive hemorrhage, airway, respirations, circulation, head injury/hypothermia) when teaching the necessary life-saving skills to help members remember which order to provide care to increase chances of survivability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Whitney Gillespie)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.19.2024 Date Posted: 01.23.2024 09:13 Photo ID: 8206874 VIRIN: 240119-F-BU839-9738 Resolution: 5568x3712 Size: 4.84 MB Location: MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, TCCC enhances Airmen’s life-saving skills [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Whitney Gillespie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.