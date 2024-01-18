U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 23rd Wing, receive a brief after a simulated scenario during Tactical Casualty Combat Care training at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, Jan. 19, 2024. The TCCC trainers use the acronym “MARCH” (massive hemorrhage, airway, respirations, circulation, head injury/hypothermia) when teaching the necessary life-saving skills to help members remember which order to provide care to increase chances of survivability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Whitney Gillespie)
|Date Taken:
|01.19.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.23.2024 09:13
|Photo ID:
|8206874
|VIRIN:
|240119-F-BU839-9738
|Resolution:
|5568x3712
|Size:
|4.84 MB
|Location:
|MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, TCCC enhances Airmen’s life-saving skills [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Whitney Gillespie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
