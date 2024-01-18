A U.S. Air Force Airman assigned to the 23rd Wing loads his gear during a Tactical Casualty Combat Care course at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, Jan. 19, 2024. The TCCC course emphasizes three main principles: care under fire, tactical field care and tactical evacuation for troops to efficiently provide medical care in a combat environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Whitney Gillespie)
|01.19.2024
|01.23.2024 09:13
|8206872
|240119-F-BU839-3344
|4882x3255
|1.59 MB
|MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US
|1
|0
This work, TCCC enhances Airmen’s life-saving skills [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Whitney Gillespie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
