A U.S. Air Force Airman assigned to the 23rd Wing does a head to toe check during a Tactical Casualty Combat Care course at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, Jan. 19, 2024. TCCC was developed by the U.S. Department of Defense, Defense Health Agency’s Joint Trauma System to teach evidence-based, life-saving techniques and strategies for providing the best trauma care on the battlefield. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Whitney Gillespie)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.19.2024 Date Posted: 01.23.2024 09:13 Photo ID: 8206869 VIRIN: 240119-F-BU839-8104 Resolution: 5568x3712 Size: 3.14 MB Location: MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, TCCC enhances Airmen’s life-saving skills [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Whitney Gillespie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.