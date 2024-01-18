TCCC enhances Airmen’s life-saving skills

A U.S. Air Force Airman assigned to the 23rd Wing searches for a simulated casualty during a Tactical Casualty Combat Care course at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, Jan. 19, 2024. Simulated rounds and fog provide Airmen a realistic training environment so they can learn to remain focused on the mission at hand – caring for personnel and casualties no matter the conditions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Whitney Gillespie)

