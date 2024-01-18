Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    TCCC enhances Airmen’s life-saving skills [Image 3 of 8]

    TCCC enhances Airmen’s life-saving skills

    MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, UNITED STATES

    01.19.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Whitney Gillespie 

    23rd Wing Public Affairs

    A U.S. Air Force Airman assigned to the 23rd Wing searches for a simulated casualty during a Tactical Casualty Combat Care course at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, Jan. 19, 2024. Simulated rounds and fog provide Airmen a realistic training environment so they can learn to remain focused on the mission at hand – caring for personnel and casualties no matter the conditions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Whitney Gillespie)

    Date Taken: 01.19.2024
    Date Posted: 01.23.2024 09:13
    Photo ID: 8206871
    VIRIN: 240119-F-BU839-2922
    Resolution: 5416x3611
    Size: 2.16 MB
    Location: MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US
    This work, TCCC enhances Airmen's life-saving skills [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Whitney Gillespie, identified by DVIDS

    Air Combat Command
    Moody Air Force Base
    United States Air Force
    23rd Wing
    93d Air Ground Operations Wing

