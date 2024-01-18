U.S. Air Force Staff. Sgt. Christopher Berrios, Tactical Casualty Combat Care instructor, teaches a class at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, Jan. 19, 2024. Classroom instruction teaches Airmen the fundamentals of the human body and the medical tools commonly used when in a deployed environment before transitioning to a hands-on application. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Whitney Gillespie)
|Date Taken:
|01.19.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.23.2024 09:13
|Photo ID:
|8206870
|VIRIN:
|240119-F-BU839-3482
|Resolution:
|5033x3355
|Size:
|2.45 MB
|Location:
|MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, TCCC enhances Airmen’s life-saving skills [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Whitney Gillespie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
