TCCC enhances Airmen’s life-saving skills

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 23rd Wing assess a simulated casualty during a Tactical Casualty Combat Care course at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, Jan. 19, 2024. The overall objective of TCCC is to teach service members how to effectively treat combat casualties while preventing additional casualties and completing the mission at hand. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Whitney Gillespie)

