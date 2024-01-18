Grasses, sedges, rushes, and other flowering plants establish in protected areas along a restored reach of the Buffalo River near Katherine Street in Buffalo, New York, Aug. 9, 2023. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District completed closeout of the $2.7 million habitat restoration, funded by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s Great Lakes Restoration Initiative. (U.S. Army photo by Joshua Unghire)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.09.2023 Date Posted: 01.22.2024 21:13 Photo ID: 8206520 VIRIN: 230809-A-A1409-1005 Resolution: 4032x3024 Size: 4.4 MB Location: BUFFALO, NY, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Buffalo River Habitat Restoration Completed at Katherine Street [Image 9 of 9], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.