Grasses and flowering plants make up the majority of a riverbank meadow vegetation community along the restored shoreline of the Buffalo River near Katherine Street in Buffalo, New York, Aug. 9, 2023. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District completed closeout of the $2.7 million habitat restoration, funded by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s Great Lakes Restoration Initiative. (U.S. Army photo by Jane Clark)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.09.2023 Date Posted: 01.22.2024 21:13 Photo ID: 8206517 VIRIN: 230809-A-A1409-1001 Resolution: 4032x3024 Size: 3.57 MB Location: BUFFALO, NY, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Buffalo River Habitat Restoration Completed at Katherine Street [Image 9 of 9], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.