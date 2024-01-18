Buffalo River Habitat Restoration Completed at Katherine Street

Grasses and flowering plants make up the majority of a riverbank meadow vegetation community along the restored shoreline of the Buffalo River near Katherine Street in Buffalo, New York, Aug. 19, 2022. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District completed closeout of the $2.7 million habitat restoration, funded by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s Great Lakes Restoration Initiative. (U.S. Army photo by Joshua Unghire)

