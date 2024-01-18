A monarch butterfly forages nectar while pollinating a patch of pickerel weed growing along protected areas of a restored reach of the Buffalo River near Katherine Street in Buffalo, New York, Aug. 19, 2022. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District completed closeout of the $2.7 million habitat restoration, funded by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s Great Lakes Restoration Initiative. (U.S. Army photo by Martin Jander)
|Date Taken:
|08.19.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.22.2024 21:13
|Photo ID:
|8206515
|VIRIN:
|220819-A-A1409-1006
|Resolution:
|4000x3000
|Size:
|5.06 MB
|Location:
|BUFFALO, NY, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Buffalo River Habitat Restoration Completed at Katherine Street [Image 9 of 9], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT