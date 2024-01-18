Buffalo River Habitat Restoration Completed at Katherine Street

A native flowing plant, beebalm, grows along the riverbank at a restored reach of the Buffalo River near Katherine Street in Buffalo, New York, Aug. 9, 2023. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District completed closeout of the $2.7 million habitat restoration, funded by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s Great Lakes Restoration Initiative. (U.S. Army photo by Jane Clark)
