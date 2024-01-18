Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Buffalo River Habitat Restoration Completed at Katherine Street [Image 1 of 9]

    Buffalo River Habitat Restoration Completed at Katherine Street

    BUFFALO, NY, UNITED STATES

    08.11.2022

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District

    Large, anchored logs and stones protect the shoreline and allow aquatic vegetation to establish, while also serving as refuge and cover for fish and other aquatic organisms along a restored reach of the Buffalo River near Katherine Street in Buffalo, New York, Aug. 11, 2022. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District completed closeout of the $2.7 million habitat restoration, funded by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s Great Lakes Restoration Initiative. (U.S. Army photo by Joshua Unghire)

    USACE
    Corps of Engineers
    Buffalo District
    GLRI
    Katherine Street
    Buffalo River AOC

