Large, anchored logs and stones protect the shoreline and allow aquatic vegetation to establish, while also serving as refuge and cover for fish and other aquatic organisms along a restored reach of the Buffalo River near Katherine Street in Buffalo, New York, Aug. 11, 2022. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District completed closeout of the $2.7 million habitat restoration, funded by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s Great Lakes Restoration Initiative. (U.S. Army photo by Joshua Unghire)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.11.2022 Date Posted: 01.22.2024 21:13 Photo ID: 8206512 VIRIN: 220811-A-A1409-1008 Resolution: 4608x3456 Size: 3.31 MB Location: BUFFALO, NY, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Buffalo River Habitat Restoration Completed at Katherine Street [Image 9 of 9], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.