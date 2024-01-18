Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Opinion: Humphreys deserves a roundabout [Image 5 of 5]

    Opinion: Humphreys deserves a roundabout

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    01.01.1961

    Courtesy Photo

    USAG Humphreys

    A CH-21 Shawnee, the same type of helicopter piloted by Chief Warrant Officer 2 Benjamin K. Humphreys hovers above a runway. Camp Humphreys was named after Humphreys in 1962 after he died the previous year in a helicopter accident near Osan, Republic of Korea.

    As U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys Directorate of Public Works is currently looking for nominations for center pieces for four vacant roundabouts, consideration should be given to acquiring a CH-21 Shawnee – like the one Humphreys flew – and make it the centerpiece. (U.S. Army historical photo/Released)

    Opinion: Humphreys deserves a roundabout

    Korea
    South Korea
    USAG Humphreys
    IMCOM
    U.S. Army
    Aviation
    Army History

