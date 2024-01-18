Opinion: Humphreys deserves a roundabout

A CH-21 Shawnee, the same type of helicopter piloted by Chief Warrant Officer 2 Benjamin K. Humphreys hovers above a runway. Camp Humphreys was named after Humphreys in 1962 after he died the previous year in a helicopter accident near Osan, Republic of Korea.
As U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys Directorate of Public Works is currently looking for nominations for center pieces for four vacant roundabouts, consideration should be given to acquiring a CH-21 Shawnee – like the one Humphreys flew – and make it the centerpiece. (U.S. Army historical photo/Released)
|Date Taken:
|01.01.1961
|Date Posted:
|01.22.2024 20:23
|Photo ID:
|8206469
|VIRIN:
|610101-A-A1109-1001
|Resolution:
|1140x641
|Size:
|74.48 KB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Hometown:
|HAMPTON, VA, US
|Web Views:
|10
|Downloads:
|2
