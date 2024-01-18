A CH-21 Shawnee, the same type of helicopter piloted by Chief Warrant Officer 2 Benjamin K. Humphreys hovers above a runway. Camp Humphreys was named after Humphreys in 1962 after he died the previous year in a helicopter accident near Osan, Republic of Korea.



As U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys Directorate of Public Works is currently looking for nominations for center pieces for four vacant roundabouts, consideration should be given to acquiring a CH-21 Shawnee – like the one Humphreys flew – and make it the centerpiece. (U.S. Army historical photo/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.01.1961 Date Posted: 01.22.2024 20:23 Photo ID: 8206469 VIRIN: 610101-A-A1109-1001 Resolution: 1140x641 Size: 74.48 KB Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION) Hometown: HAMPTON, VA, US Web Views: 10 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Opinion: Humphreys deserves a roundabout [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.