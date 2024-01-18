Opinion: Humphreys deserves a roundabout

A portrait of Chief Warrant Officer 2 Benjamin K. Humphreys is displayed in the U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys Headquarters. The installation was named after Humphreys in 1962 after Humphreys died the previous year in a helicopter accident near Osan, Republic of Korea.



As the garrison’s Directorate of Public Works is currently looking for nominations for center pieces for four vacant roundabouts, consideration should be given to acquiring a CH-21 Shawnee – like the one Humphreys flew – and make it the centerpiece. (U.S. Army photo by Patrick Bray/Released)

