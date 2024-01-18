Opinion: Humphreys deserves a roundabout

Courtesy Photo | A CH-21 Shawnee, the same type of helicopter piloted by Chief Warrant Officer 2...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | A CH-21 Shawnee, the same type of helicopter piloted by Chief Warrant Officer 2 Benjamin K. Humphreys hovers above a runway. Camp Humphreys was named after Humphreys in 1962 after he died the previous year in a helicopter accident near Osan, Republic of Korea. As U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys Directorate of Public Works is currently looking for nominations for center pieces for four vacant roundabouts, consideration should be given to acquiring a CH-21 Shawnee – like the one Humphreys flew – and make it the centerpiece. (U.S. Army historical photo/Released) see less | View Image Page

CAMP HUMPHREYS, South Korea – Whether you love them or hate them, soon it will be impossible to navigate the streets of Camp Humphreys without passing through a roundabout. Five are complete along major thoroughfares, two more are expected this spring and construction of one more is about to become underway.



The U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys Directorate of Public Works is currently looking for nominations for center pieces for four vacant roundabouts. It should be appropriate that one of these be reserved for the remembrance of Chief Warrant Officer 2 Benjamin K. Humphreys.



Three roundabouts have a dedicated centerpiece – an M-4 Sherman tank, M-60 Patton tank and an OV-1 Mohawk observation aircraft. So, if crossing through a roundabout is not the preferred type of intersection at least there are spectacles of history on display in the center island.



Despite these grand historical instruments, one piece of history is all but devoid on Camp Humphreys – a monument in honor of Humphreys, the namesake of the installation. What better place than in the center of a new roundabout.



A current memorial to Humphreys – to include a tree planted by his widow, Betty, in 2007 – sits at the base of Beacon Hill at Memorial Park, which is rarely visited, and few know of its existence.



Though fitting as a memorial as it is, the installation’s enormous growth has made this park obscure and out of the way. Memorials are meant to inspire. As such, building a memorial where everyone can see it as they pass by allows people to connect with the installation’s history and ensures current and future Soldiers recognize and honor the namesake of this installation.



Humphreys was a U.S. Army helicopter pilot. Therefore, USAG Humphreys should acquire a CH-21 Shawnee – like the one he flew – and make it the centerpiece of a roundabout.



Humphreys was assigned to the U.S. Army 6th Transportation Company (Helicopter) at K-6, Republic of Korea. On Nov. 13, 1961, his CH-21 Shawnee developed mechanical trouble as he was flying near Osan. He lost longitudinal control of the aircraft and crashed into a rice paddy killing him and seven Soldiers onboard. The following year, 1962, the U.S. Army renamed K-6 as Camp Humphreys. He is buried in Hampton National Cemetery, Hampton, Virginia.



So, as the garrison’s Directorate of Public Works is looking for center pieces, serious consideration should be given to honoring Humphreys by acquiring this helicopter.



Finding a CH-21 Shawnee will be difficult because the helicopter has been out of service since 1965 when it was replaced by the CH-47 Chinook. Several are on static display at airports and museums across the U.S. with others in storage or under restoration, but it can be assumed that most of the CH-21 fleet has been scrapped. The variations between the Army, Air Force, and those used in foreign military sales makes obtaining the helicopter even more challenging, but that should not deter the garrison from making every effort to locate and install this valued piece of history.



The United States Army Aviation Museum at Fort Novosel, Alabama, has the largest collection of helicopters in the world. They also have a CH-21 Shawnee on display in their main gallery, according to their website.



USAG Humphreys could ask if the museum would be willing to loan the aircraft to the garrison for display. If not, then the garrison could partner with the museum to help acquire one as the legacy of Humphreys is directly connected with Army aviation.



As for which roundabout, only the intersection of Pacific Victors Ave./First Team Ave./11th St will be suitable to place this aircraft as the other three roundabouts are smaller in diameter. It is also almost at the foot of the airfield adding to the suitability of this location.



The inner circle diameter of this roundabout is exactly 30 meters, or about 98.5 feet. The fuselage of a CH-21 Shawnee is 52 feet and 7 inches. Accounting for rotor arc, the overall length of the aircraft is 86 feet and 4 inches. All in all, the aircraft will fit in the roundabout with about 12 feet to spare – giving 6 feet clearance from the tips of the rotors on both ends.



Finance, logistics and other details will need to be sorted out once a decision is made, as this is a project that could take a couple of years. If so, at the very least reserve this roundabout for a Humphreys memorial in the future.



With DPW looking for nominations for center pieces for roundabouts serious consideration should be given to the placement of a CH-21 Shawnee as a new memorial for Chief Warrant Officer 2 Humphreys and as a fitting addition to Camp Humphreys. This memorial will solidify the namesake of this installation for future generations, will help build esprit de corps for the installation, and stand as a symbol of dedication and service.