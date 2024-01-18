A near-complete roundabout sits at the intersection of Pacific Victors Ave., First Team Ave. and 11th St. on Camp Humphreys on a snowy day Jan. 10, 2024. As the U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys Directorate of Public Works is currently looking for nominations for center pieces for this vacant roundabout, consideration should be given to acquiring a CH-21 Shawnee – like the one Chief Warrant Officer 2 Benjamin K. Humphreys flew – and make it the centerpiece.



The installation was named after Humphreys in 1962 after he died the previous year in a helicopter accident near Osan, Republic of Korea. (U.S. Army photo by Patrick Bray/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.10.2024 Date Posted: 01.22.2024 20:23 Photo ID: 8206467 VIRIN: 240110-A-QE256-1004 Resolution: 3935x2623 Size: 8 MB Location: CAMP HUMPHREYS, 41, KR Hometown: HAMPTON, VA, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Opinion: Humphreys deserves a roundabout [Image 5 of 5], by Patrick Bray, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.