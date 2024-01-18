Opinion: Humphreys deserves a roundabout

A plaque in memory of Chief Warrant Officer 2 Benjamin K. Humphreys sits at the base of Beacon Hill at Memorial Park on Camp Humphreys. The installation was named after Humphreys in 1962 after Humphreys died the previous year in a helicopter accident near Osan, Republic of Korea.



As the U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys Directorate of Public Works is currently looking for nominations for center pieces for four vacant roundabouts, consideration should be given to acquiring a CH-21 Shawnee – like the one Humphreys flew – and make it the centerpiece. (U.S. Army photo by Patrick Bray/Released)

