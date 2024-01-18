Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Opinion: Humphreys deserves a roundabout [Image 2 of 5]

    Opinion: Humphreys deserves a roundabout

    CAMP HUMPHREYS, 41, SOUTH KOREA

    01.04.2024

    Photo by Patrick Bray 

    USAG Humphreys

    A tree planted in memory of Chief Warrant Officer 2 Benjamin K. Humphreys – planted by his widow, Betty, in 2007 – sits at the base of Beacon Hill at Memorial Park on Camp Humphreys. The installation was named after Humphreys in 1962 after he died the previous year in a helicopter accident near Osan, Republic of Korea.

    As the U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys Directorate of Public Works is currently looking for nominations for center pieces for four vacant roundabouts, consideration should be given to acquiring a CH-21 Shawnee – like the one Humphreys flew – and make it the centerpiece. (U.S. Army photo by Patrick Bray/Released)

    Korea
    South Korea
    USAG Humphreys
    IMCOM
    U.S. Army
    Aviation
    Army History

