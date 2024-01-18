Airmen train with simulated patients on Dec. 5, 2023, at Joint Base San Antonio-Camp Bullis, Texas, during Operation AGILE Medic. In the joint exercise, medics completed Medic-X training, enabling them to swiftly address critical alerts from medical equipment while help is mobilized and performing tasks like drawing blood, providing IVs, and more. This ensures efficient patient care, allowing doctors to prioritize urgent cases and attend to a broader spectrum of patients. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Melody Bordeaux)

