A Humvee is prepared with helmets ready for medics to leave and retrieve simulated patients on Dec. 5, 2023, at Joint Base San Antonio-Camp Bullis, Texas, during Operation AGILE Medic. This joint force medical training exercise involves hands-on scenarios in an austere environment, providing medics with crucial experience in communication and diverse medical skills. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Melody Bordeaux)
|Date Taken:
|12.05.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.22.2024 11:18
|Photo ID:
|8205447
|VIRIN:
|231205-F-JG587-1300
|Resolution:
|1500x1071
|Size:
|217.99 KB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-CAMP BULLIS, TX, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Operation AGILE Medic [Image 10 of 10], by SrA Melody Bordeaux, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
