    Operation AGILE Medic [Image 5 of 10]

    Operation AGILE Medic

    JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-CAMP BULLIS, TX, UNITED STATES

    12.04.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Melody Bordeaux 

    59th Medical Wing Public Affairs

    Airmen train in emergency patient transportation on Dec. 4, 2023, at Joint Base San Antonio-Camp Bullis, Texas, during Operation AGILE Medic. The joint exercise emphasizes the process of patient transportation and Medic-X training, providing medics with valuable experience in communication, challenges in austere environments, and basic medical skills to assist patients. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Melody Bordeaux)

    Date Taken: 12.04.2023
    Date Posted: 01.22.2024 11:18
    Location: JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-CAMP BULLIS, TX, US
    This work, Operation AGILE Medic [Image 10 of 10], by SrA Melody Bordeaux, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

