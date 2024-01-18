Airmen train in emergency patient transportation on Dec. 4, 2023, at Joint Base San Antonio-Camp Bullis, Texas, during Operation AGILE Medic. The joint exercise emphasizes the process of patient transportation and Medic-X training, providing medics with valuable experience in communication, challenges in austere environments, and basic medical skills to assist patients. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Melody Bordeaux)
|Date Taken:
|12.04.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.22.2024 11:18
|Photo ID:
|8205442
|VIRIN:
|231204-F-JG587-1645
|Resolution:
|1500x1000
|Size:
|245.12 KB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-CAMP BULLIS, TX, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Operation AGILE Medic [Image 10 of 10], by SrA Melody Bordeaux, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
