Medics from active and reserve Air Force, Army and Marines approach a black hawk helicopter on Dec. 5, 2023, at Joint Base San Antonio-Camp Bullis, Texas, during Operation AGILE Medic. The joint exercise equipped medics with training in various austere environments, both on-ground and in-air. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Melody Bordeaux)

