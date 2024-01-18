Airmen transport a simulated patient on Dec. 4, 2023, at Joint Base San Antonio-Camp Bullis, Texas, during Operation AGILE Medic. This joint force medical training exercise immerses medics in the seamless process of transporting patients from the Expeditionary Medical Support unit to the En Route Patient Staging System team, and onwards to Air Evacuation and Critical Care Air Transport Teams, and vice versa. The hands-on experience ensures medics gain a comprehensive understanding of communication protocols, the critical timing for patient preparation, and the intricacies of the entire process. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Melody Bordeaux)

