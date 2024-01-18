ANNAPOLIS, Md. (Jan. 20, 2024) U.S. Naval Academy Midshipmen senior guard Austin Inge shoot a free throw during the team's game with the U.S. Military Academy Black Knights. The men's team defeated Army 57-53 in the second game of a doubleheader, while the women's team lost 51-66 in the first game. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jacob D. Moore)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.20.2024 Date Posted: 01.21.2024 13:02 Photo ID: 8204756 VIRIN: 240120-N-AW206-2219 Resolution: 5568x3712 Size: 6.44 MB Location: ANNAPOLIS, MD, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Army-Navy Basketball [Image 18 of 18], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.