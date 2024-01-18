Army-Navy Basketball

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (Jan. 20, 2024) U.S. Naval Academy Midshipmen women's basketball sophmore guard Shannon Clarke defends against U.S. Military Academy Black Knights guard Trnity Hardy at Alumni Hall on the campus of the Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland. The women's team lost to Army 51-66 in the first game of a doubleheader, while the men defeated Army 57-53. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jacob D. Moore)

