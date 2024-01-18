Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Army-Navy Basketball [Image 13 of 18]

    Army-Navy Basketball

    ANNAPOLIS, MD, UNITED STATES

    01.20.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    Navy Office of Information, Media Content Operations-Navy Reserve Component

    ANNAPOLIS, Md. (Jan. 20, 2024) U.S. Military Academy freshman forward Josh Scovens shoots a free throw as the U.S. Naval Academy band looks on at Alumni Hall on the campus of the Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland. The men's team defeated Army 57-53 in the second game of a doubleheader, while the women's team lost 51-66 in the first game. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jacob D. Moore)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.20.2024
    Date Posted: 01.21.2024 13:02
    Photo ID: 8204746
    VIRIN: 240120-N-AW206-2049
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 5.34 MB
    Location: ANNAPOLIS, MD, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Army-Navy Basketball [Image 18 of 18], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    TAGS

    Basketball
    Black Knights
    Navy
    Midshipmen
    Army

