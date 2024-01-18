Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Army-Navy Basketball [Image 7 of 18]

    Army-Navy Basketball

    ANNAPOLIS, MD, UNITED STATES

    01.20.2024

    Navy Office of Information, Media Content Operations-Navy Reserve Component

    ANNAPOLIS, Md. (Jan. 20, 2024) U.S. Naval Academy Midshipmen women's basketball senior guard Sydne Watts shoots a three-pointer during the team's game against the U.S. Military Academy Black Knights at Alumni Hall on the campus of the Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland. The women's team lost to Army 51-66 in the first game of a doubleheader, while the men defeated Army 57-53. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jacob D. Moore)

    Date Taken: 01.20.2024
    Date Posted: 01.21.2024 13:02
    Photo ID: 8204740
    VIRIN: 240120-N-AW206-1113
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 6 MB
    Location: ANNAPOLIS, MD, US
    Basketball
    Black Knights
    Navy
    Midshipmen
    Army

