ANNAPOLIS, Md. (Jan. 20, 2024) U.S. Naval Academy Midshipmen freshman guard Nyles Howard squares off against a defender during the team's game with the U.S. Military Academy Black Knights. The men's team defeated Army 57-53 in the second game of a doubleheader, while the women's team lost 51-66 in the first game. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jacob D. Moore)
|Date Taken:
|01.20.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.21.2024 13:02
|Photo ID:
|8204753
|VIRIN:
|240120-N-AW206-2199
|Resolution:
|5568x3712
|Size:
|6.09 MB
|Location:
|ANNAPOLIS, MD, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Army-Navy Basketball [Image 18 of 18], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT