Army-Navy Basketball

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (Jan. 20, 2024) The U.S. Naval Academy Midshipmen men's basketball team tips off against the U.S. Military Academy Black Knights at Alumni Hall on the campus of the Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland. The men's team defeated Army 57-53 in the second game of a doubleheader, while the women's team lost 51-66 in the first game. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jacob D. Moore)

