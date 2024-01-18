U.S. Army Sgt. Tyler Breck, a Paratrooper and combat medic assigned to 1st Battalion, 325th Airborne Infantry Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division, competes in the 13-mile ruck march during the Division’s best medic competition on Fort Liberty, North Carolina, Jan. 17, 2024. The competition tested Soldiers' medical knowledge and physical ability as they completed a 13-mile ruck, stress shoot, obstacle course, medical knowledge testing lanes, and a written test. The two highest scoring competitors from each unit are scheduled to move on as a team and represent their respective organizations at the Command Sgt. Maj. Jack Clark Army Best Medic Competition on Fort Liberty in March. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Lilliana Magoon)
|Date Taken:
|01.17.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.19.2024 17:32
|Photo ID:
|8203895
|VIRIN:
|240117-A-RV181-1008
|Resolution:
|1495x2048
|Size:
|686.91 KB
|Location:
|FORT LIBERTY, NC, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 82nd Airborne Division hosts best medic competition [Image 9 of 9], by SPC Lilliana Magoon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT