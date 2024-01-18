82nd Airborne Division hosts best medic competition

U.S. Army Sgt. Tyler Breck, a Paratrooper and combat medic assigned to 1st Battalion, 325th Airborne Infantry Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division, competes in the 13-mile ruck march during the Division’s best medic competition on Fort Liberty, North Carolina, Jan. 17, 2024. The competition tested Soldiers' medical knowledge and physical ability as they completed a 13-mile ruck, stress shoot, obstacle course, medical knowledge testing lanes, and a written test. The two highest scoring competitors from each unit are scheduled to move on as a team and represent their respective organizations at the Command Sgt. Maj. Jack Clark Army Best Medic Competition on Fort Liberty in March. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Lilliana Magoon)

