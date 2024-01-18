Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    82nd Airborne Division hosts best medic competition [Image 4 of 9]

    82nd Airborne Division hosts best medic competition

    FORT LIBERTY, NC, UNITED STATES

    01.17.2024

    Photo by Spc. Lilliana Magoon 

    49th Public Affairs Detachment   

    U.S. Army Paratroopers assigned to the 82nd Airborne Division, alongside medics assigned to the 44th Medical Brigade, compete in a stress shoot event during best medic competition on Fort Liberty, North Carolina, Jan. 17, 2024. The competition, hosted by the 82nd Abn. Div., tested Soldiers' medical knowledge and physical ability as they completed a 13-mile ruck, stress shoot, obstacle course, medical knowledge testing lanes, and a written test. The two highest scoring competitors from each unit are scheduled to move on as a team and represent their respective organizations at the Command Sgt. Maj. Jack Clark Army Best Medic Competition on Fort Liberty in March. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Lilliana Magoon)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.17.2024
    Date Posted: 01.19.2024 17:32
    Photo ID: 8203881
    VIRIN: 240117-A-RV181-1020
    Resolution: 2048x1365
    Size: 995.81 KB
    Location: FORT LIBERTY, NC, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 82nd Airborne Division hosts best medic competition [Image 9 of 9], by SPC Lilliana Magoon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    82nd Airborne Division
    Combat Medic
    Paratroopers
    Airborne
    Best Medic Competition

