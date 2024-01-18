U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Erik Lecroy, a combat medic assigned to 601st Medical Company (Area Support), 261st Multifunctional Medical Battalion, 44th Medical Brigade, finds a point during a night land navigation event at a best medic competition on Fort Liberty, North Carolina, Jan. 17, 2024. The competition, hosted by the 82nd Abn. Div., tested Soldiers' medical knowledge and physical ability as they completed a 13-mile ruck, stress shoot, obstacle course, medical knowledge testing lanes, and a written test. The two highest scoring competitors from each unit are scheduled to move on as a team and represent their respective organizations at the Command Sgt. Maj. Jack Clark Army Best Medic Competition on Fort Liberty in March.(U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Lilliana Magoon)
|Date Taken:
|01.18.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.19.2024 17:32
|Photo ID:
|8203886
|VIRIN:
|240118-A-RV181-1022
|Resolution:
|6035x4023
|Size:
|1.31 MB
|Location:
|FORT LIBERTY, NC, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 82nd Airborne Division hosts best medic competition [Image 9 of 9], by SPC Lilliana Magoon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
